Judi Dench Recalls First Meeting With Pierce Brosnan: 'Adorable Man, Glorious To Work With'

Veteran star Judi Dench, who first stepped into the world of 'James Bond' in 1995 with 'GoldenEye', went down memory lane and recalled her first meeting with the"adorable" Pierce Brosnan.

Dench played the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service known as "M" in the movie, a role she held in each of the subsequent films in the James Bond franchise, until 'Spectre' in 2015.

When Dench saw her co-star Brosnan on the 'GoldenEye' set, she couldn't help but notice his good looks, reports people.

"Be still, beating heart," she said, clasping her hands over her chest when asked about the James Bond icon.

She added: "He was just an adorable man. He was absolutely glorious to work with and as a person."

Both Dench and Brosnan were nervous on the first day of shooting the 'Bond' film.

"His first day on Bond was my first day. But he was Bond! The both of us, I think, (were) pretty jumpy."

Dench also recalls one day when she brought her daughter, Finty, to the set.

"She walked out of my dressing room as Pierce was coming in. It was like a cartoon person," she says, miming her eyes popping out of her head.

"I've never seen anything like it."

Filming the Bond films didn't always give Dench a sense of the action going on, since she only came to the set to shoot her scenes.

That's in contrast to her work on stage. When the Royal Shakespeare Company performed at the legendary Old Vic, she would often stand in the wings and watch the rest of the show just to get a taste of the magic of performing in front of a live audience.

"I would go in, and I would do the day's filming [for Bond], perhaps, but then I wasn't part of (the rest)," Dench, who recently co-authored the new book, Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent, recalls.

"So it's a very, very, very different feeling."