IMF Calls For Investing In Future To Reduce Impact Of High Budget Deficits

The global economies are anticipated to face excessively highbudget deficits, posing challenges in stabilizing public debt, saidKristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF.

She made the remark during the event held by the Atlantic Council as a part of the IMF's World Economic Outlook publication.







"Our forecasts show deficits will still be too high to stabilizedebt in over one third of advanced and emerging economies, and inmore than one quarter of low-income countries. This is why weadvocate for adopting credible medium-term fiscal frameworks as theultimate 'good policy' choice for countries," she said.

The managing director also pointed out that the IMF suggestsincreasing efforts to close tax loopholes, enhance tax collection,and the efficiency of public spending, as strong fiscal policiesenable nations to aid the most vulnerable segments of society andinvest in future.

"Now, we are in an era of far higher interest rates. This ispushing up the cost of servicing debt. In advanced economies,excluding the US, interest payments on public debt will averageabout 5 percent of government revenues this year. But the cost ofservicing debt is most painful in low-income countries. Theirinterest payments are set to average about 14 percent of governmentrevenue - roughly double the level from 15 years ago. For mostcountries, prospects of a soft landing and strong labor marketsmean there is no better time to act: to reach sustainable debtlevels and build stronger buffers to cope with future shocks. Forsome, delay is simply not an option: consolidation must start nowto avoid tipping into debt distress," Georgieva explained.

At the same time, she noted that for the few nations alreadygrappling with debt distress restructuring may become imperative,and the G20 Common Framework stands as a potential aid in thisregard.

"Zambia recently finalized its agreement with bondholders,complementing the restructuring with official bilateral creditors must build on lessons learned to improve the debt restructuringprocess. During the Spring Meetings, we will again convene ourGlobal Sovereign Debt Roundtable. Our goal is to bring furtherclarity on "comparability of treatment" among different creditorgroups and to establish clear and predictable timelines for debtrestructuring. For all countries, rich and poor, fiscal prudence ishard. This is especially true in a year with a record number ofelections and at a time of high anxiety due to exceptionaluncertainty and years of shocks," she added.