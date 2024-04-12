Border Guards Show Footage Of Russian EW System Being Destroyed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards have shown the destruction of Russia's newest R-340RP Pole-21 EW system.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and posted a relevant video.

This system has been supplied to the Russian army since 2016 and is designed to suppress satellite navigation channels.

"However, after a meeting with a drone of the 'Steel Frontier' Offensive Guard, the functions of the equipment were 'modernized,'" the State Border Guard Service noted.

Photo: State Border Guard Service