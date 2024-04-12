Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy 16 Out Of 17 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 12, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided missile from the airspace of the occupied Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“The Ukrainian Air Force aircraft and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 16 Shahed UAVs in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi regions,” the report says.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops launched Shahed-type kamikaze drones across Ukraine. An air raid alert was declared in some regions.