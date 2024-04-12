General Staff: 78 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 54 missile attacks, 126 air strikes, and 95 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian cities and villages.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by Russian air strikes: Hremyach in the Chernihiv region; the city of Sumy; Borova in the Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlibove and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Pivdenne, Rozdolivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Karlivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, New York, Semenivka, Netailove, Vremivka, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region; and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroy 16 out of 17 Shahedovernight

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 29 attacks near the towns of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks near Novokalynove, Umanske, Pervomaiske, and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 26 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made seven unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces struck 12 enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment clusters and one anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the Ukrainian missile troops destroyed one air defense system, one EW station, and two enemy manpower clusters.