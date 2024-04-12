Munawar Shares Selfie Of ‘Three Different Moods’ With Shehnaaz, Avneet From IPL Match

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and shared a picture featuring 'three different moods'.

Munawar took to Instagram stories and shared a selfie with actresses Shehnaaz Gill and Avneet Kaur.

In the image, Shehnaaz is seen smiling, but Munawar and Avneet were seen flashing their pearly-white teeth as they smiled ear-to-ear.

Munawar captioned the image:“3 different moods in one pic.”

On the acting front, Munawar is all set to make his debut, having just announced his web show 'First Copy', which is based on piracy and DVDs.

Munawar, who is portraying a gray character from the world of piracy, said:“Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done.”

He added:“Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they'll witness a new side of me. I'm eager to see everyone's response to it.”

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, the show is produced by Kurji Productions and co-produced by Salt Media.