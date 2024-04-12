National Guard Soldiers Destroy Russian Checkpoint In Southern Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the southern direction, soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian checkpoint using an FPV drone.

This was reported by the National Guard on Telegram, according to Ukrinform .

While reconnoitering possible enemy positions in their area of responsibility, aerial reconnaissance men of the 11th Hrushevskyi Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine spotted an active checkpoint of the invaders.

"Thanks to coordinated actions and FPV drones, the object became temporarily unsuitable for illegal actions of the Russian armed forces," the National Guard noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, aerial reconnaissance and border guards destroyed an EW control center and antenna equipment of the Russian invaders using kamikaze drones.

Illustrative photo: Focus