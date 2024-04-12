European Central Bank Controls Inflation Through Keeping Interest Rates Unchanged

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) votedtoday to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The interest rate on the main refinancing operations, marginallending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively.

The Governing Council said that is determined to ensure thatinflation returns to its 2% medium-term target and assured that“the key ECB interest rates are at levels that are making asubstantial contribution to the ongoing disinflation process.”

Despite the decision to hold rates today, the central bank saidit didn't rule out cutting rates at the next meeting.

This decision comes following disappointing news from the USFederal Reserve yesterday, which saw inflation rise slightly to3.5%.

Whether these developments will affect the upcoming Bank ofEngland Monetary Policy Committee meeting on the 9 May remains tobe seen.

Michael McGowan, managing director, foreign exchange at BibbyFinancial Services said:

“The European Central Bank's decision to hold interest ratestoday stands to ripple through international markets.

“Here in the UK, the bank's consistently cautious approach hasso far produced expensive consequences for exporters.

“Currency volatility remains a thorn in the side of UKbusinesses with Bibby Foreign Exchange's own research finding thatnearly a quarter of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeexchange rate fluctuations as a significant issue impactingprofitability.

“Looking ahead to summer – when the first interest rate cuts mayhit – many eyes will be flitting between the ECB, Fed and Bank ofEngland in the hope of spotting the first mover.

“In the meantime, it's critical that UK SMEs trading abroadprotect themselves against currency risk by solidifying their FXstrategies.

“Those who do will be best set up to navigate the knock-onimpact of rate decisions to come.”