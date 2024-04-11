Ten X Users Booked For Misleading Posts In UP's Kanpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, April 12 (IANS) A case has been registered against ten social media users, posing as journalists, at the Gujaini police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, said officials on Friday.

The case was registered against these X users under sections 153-A, 505 (1) and 505 (2) of FIR number 103/2024 for posting misleading posts by posing as journalists.

The 10 X users mentioned in the FIR are GK News, Yuva Josh Nai Soch, Shivangi Mishra Panditain, NDT Today, Dr. Hridayesh Mishra, Sachin Pandit Advocate Modi's Family, Krishna Yadav Kaju, Abhimanyu Sharma, Ankit Tiwari 100FB and respectively.

These X users are accused of posting a video claiming that the police“locked a boy in a room and beat him” in Kanpur.

The police were accused of beating the boy. The police spokesman said that the post made by these people was misleading.