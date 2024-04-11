'It Is Like Starting A New Life': Inside A Students' Hostel In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 6:00 AM

Located in Al Jada in Sharjah, the Nest houses students - most of who are living away from their homes for the first time. With strict rules and easy access to amenities, this Sharjah hostel provides them a safe space to make mistakes and learn from them.

For paramedic student Nada, the most difficult part about living alone for the first time has been setting out a routine for herself.“It is like starting a new life and dealing with all my responsibilities on my own,” she said.“The first few weeks were a little hard but I am getting there.”

Here is a look inside the quarters and how students live there:

Room

The rooms in Nest vary in sizes. Students have the option of choosing a private, twin or triple bed room. The single room comes with its own ensuite bathroom and kitchen, while a semi-private room sees students share their kitchen and bathroom.

Triple room shared

A triple room comes with the option of a shared living room and kitchen where students can entertain their friends. However, the hostel rooms are all gender specific and men and women are not allowed in each other's quarters.

Amphitheatre

At the centre of the well-secured Nest campus is an amphitheatre which occasionally hosts free movie nights and other entertainment programmes. There are also jogging tracks criss-crossing the campus.

Music room

Imagine being able to take a break from studies by playing your favourite instrument in the music room. Students at Nest have access to a variety of instruments and often perform together, giving rise to many impromptu karaoke sessions.

Shuttle buses

Located close to the Sharjah University City, Nest runs shuttle buses every half an hour for students to the campus. According to staff, getting to the shuttle buses on time was one of the biggest challenges students faced during their initial few days on campus.

Games Room

For students wanting to de-stress after a long day of studying, the games room at Nest offers a variety of options. From playing foosball with friends to battling it out on a gaming console, youngsters can enjoy their free time with some gaming fun.

Gym and Pool

Staying fit has never been easier for Nest inhabitants. Two fully equipped gym rooms as well as separate men's and women's pools are available on the campus. There is also 24x7 security all across the campus to ensure the safety of students

Open Days

In addition to all the amenities, Nest regularly hosts open days on the campus when companies around the UAE set up stalls and students can discover home-grown products.

Socialise

With plenty of open area and seating arrangements, Nest offers students the opportunity to socialise with each other and make friends of their same age.

