UAE Weather: Rainfall Expected Across Country, Temperatures To Dip

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 7:28 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of rainfall over scattered areas. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, it will be partly cloudy with slight rainfall. However, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and Fujairah will see rain with cloud cover.

Temperatures could be as high as 38oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32oC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures will decrease gradually, especially westward. However, they could be as low as 26oC in Abu Dhabi and 27oC in Dubai and 16oC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 65 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Unstable weather from Sunday until Wednesday

UAE weather: Rain with thunder and lightning hit parts of country