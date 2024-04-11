UN Security Council Calls For Immediate Lifting Of Restrictions On Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: The United Nations Security Council has called for the immediate lifting of all restrictions on the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Council members expressed their deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation and the impending famine in Gaza in light of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip since last October 7.
The Council members called for respect for the protection of humanitarian workers and condemned all forms of violence and hostile acts against civilians.
Displaced Palestinians sleep beside a street in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on April 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by Mohammed Abed / AFP)
