(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: China has announced its support for granting full membership to Palestine in the United Nations.

The announcement was made by Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a press conference on Thursday in response to a question about China's position on Palestinian membership in the UN.

"The ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the severe humanitarian crisis it has caused are yet another reminder that the only way to end the vicious cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts is to fully implement the two-State solution, establish an independent state of Palestine and redress the historical injustice long suffered by the Palestinians," Mao Ning said.

"China supports full UN membership for Palestine and supports speedy Council action to that end."

Palestine had formally requested the UN Security Council to consider its application for full UN membership, which it submitted in 2011.

The Council met on April 8 and referred the application to the Committee on the Admission of New Members for discussion.