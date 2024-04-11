More Than Half Of Latin Americans Have Been Victims Of Digital Harassment

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Stalkerware stands out as the most used software for digital harassment purposes

By Beleida Delgado April 11, 2024

Kaspersky's most recent report“The State of Stalkerware 2023” reveals that 52% of Latin Americans were victims of harassment or suspected that they had been harassed through some digital tool such as spy applications for mobile phones or laptops, smart home devices and tracking devices. Stalkerware stands out as the most used software for digital harassment purposes with 24% of respondents affected by this technology.

Stalkerware is malicious software commercially available in mobile app stores under the guise of parental control or employee management apps, and to be installed, it requires physical access to the person's phone. Depending on the software used, you can monitor the location of the device, text messages, chats on social networks, photos, browsing history, or even have access to the smartphone's camera and microphone. Since this tool works in the background, those affected are completely unaware that all their digital activity is being monitored by the perpetrator, posing an invisible threat to their victims.