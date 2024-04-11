Investors From Spain Like Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama continues to be the focus of interest of Spanish investors from Spain.

76% of Spanish companies will increase their investments in Latin America in 2024 and Panama appears among the countries with a presence of 22% of SMEs (Small and medium-sized enterprises) from Spain. Among the advantages that Panama has to continue being in the focus of investments is its geographical location and connectivity. Spanish capital companies continue to bet on Latin America and the Caribbean to expand their operations and increase investments. Among the countries that will register increases in business is Panama and, in addition, the Isthmus capital continues to appear among the cities preferred by Spanish managers to reside and move with the family.







76% of Spanish companies plan to increase their investment in the region this year. Cuba and Venezuela, once again appear among those that will experience a more complicated economic situation, and Ecuador is now added to this list, due to the social and political problems it faces.

Argentina, which was always at the bottom in economic performance, is entering the positive zone thanks to the expectations of change that the new administration has generated, although the adjustment underway will make the coming quarters very tough.

Panama City has a high score in air flight connectivity and climate for doing business.

