Biomednewsbreaks - Pressure Biosciences Inc. (PBIO) Subsidiary Plans Expansion To Successful New Premium Collection

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Uncle Bud's, are expanding the Premium Collection of state-of-the-art nanoemulsified products. The line of Premium Collection products combines innovation in performance and quality with a new generation of diverse nanoemulsion products that offer preservative-free, organic,“clean and green,” all-natural wellness solutions. The first product available under the Premium Collection brand was the exclusive Body Revive Spray that offered a full-body recovery along with muscle and joint soothing and rejuvenation; the product contained 1,200 mg. of UltraShear Nano-CBD. Uncle Bud's is now planning a rapid expansion into compelling non-CBD products spanning multiple new market sectors, including nootropics, immune boosters, sleep, skin care, feminine hygiene and sexual wellness. All Premium Collection products will be processed with PBIO's multipatented UltraShear Technology(TM) platform.“These UltraShear-processed Premium Collection products will be released systematically throughout 2024, and are expected to dramatically strengthen and diversify our sales growth, both in Uncle Bud's and for PBIO overall,” said Pressure BioSciences president and CEO Ric Schumacher in the press release.“We are rapidly engaging, earning and securing early interest and commitments. We have already started initial development projects with several of the top winery, cosmetics and nutraceutical companies in the world. We expect these new relationships to evolve into strong revenue-generating customers in 2024 and beyond.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Pressure

BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. The company's patented, scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology(TM) platform allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil-based active components in water. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies. PBIO's patented, original enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (“PCT”), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control biomolecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics and counterbioterrorism applications. The company's patented BaroFold(TM) technology platform positions PBIO to provide valuable contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to the biopharmaceuticals industry.

The company's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to its customers. For more information, visit the company website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PBIO are available in the company's newsroom at

