Greenenergybreaks - Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Enabling Businesses With Green Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate (OTCQB: CIPI) , a tech-enabled development, finance and fulfillment platform for distributed energy solutions across North America, is working with U.S. businesses and government programs to make solar power and other green energy solutions accessible to mid-tier entities that are often overlooked by large energy companies and consulting firms.“As Correlate works to build partners similarly inclined to find green solutions, the company has announced a partnership with Carbonsight (by Autocase) that is designed to assist corporate building portfolio managers as they try to improve their green footprints. Carbonsight is an online decarbonization planning tool that organizes data for potential CO2-reducing solutions in real estate portfolios. At its core, Correlate is a business that helps clients figure out the ideal way to set up their building site, and then helps them connect with sources of financing, manage the construction process and ensure goals are being met,” a recent article reads.“As Correlate helps develop its own localized clean energy solutions and microgrids, it provides solutions to industrial, commercial and residential customers, while retaining ownership of some of these energy systems to support its revenue stream. Correlate also plans to acquire renewable energy companies that have already proven themselves.”

Correlate is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, visit .

