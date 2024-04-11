Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Looking To Advance Discussions For Accelerated Approval, New NDA For CNM-Au8(R) In 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , alongside its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases. These include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”).“Clene's lead candidate, CNM-Au8(R), is a gold nanocrystal suspension that has emerged as a promising candidate for the treatment of both ALS and MS... Despite the FDA's decision in late 2023 against allowing Clene to move forward with an accelerated approval pathway based on initial biomarker data, Clene is diligently preparing supplemental data to provide additional supportive biomarker, survival and mechanistic data, to advance discussions for accelerated approval and a new drug application ('NDA') in 2024,” reads a recent article.“Having held our initial discussion with the FDA in the fourth quarter of last year, we have a clear understanding of the additional data required to support an accelerated approval pathway filing for CNM-Au8,” said Rob Etherington, president and CEO of Clene.“We believe that we can provide additional supportive evidence to advance discussions with the FDA with the potential to file an NDA later this year.”

To view the full article, visit

About Clene Inc.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN