Hempnewsbreaks Boston Hemp Inc Recognized As Nation's Largest Supplier Of Premium, Indoor Thca Flower And Extracts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Boston Hemp, a leading player in the hemp industry, today announced its achievement of being recognized as the nation's largest supplier of exotic indoor THCa flower and extracts. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Boston Hemp has rapidly emerged as a key player in the thriving market. The company's dedication to excellence is reflected in its cutting-edge facilities and extraction processes, and Boston Hemp prides itself on delivering premium products to meet the growing demand from consumers seeking high-quality and natural alternatives in all 50 states.“We are thrilled to be recognized as the nation's largest supplier of premium, indoor THCa flower and extracts at affordable and competitive prices,” said John Mannarino, business development director at Boston Hemp.“This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication and our commitment to delivering excellence in every product we offer.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Boston Hemp Inc.

Boston Hemp is a leading provider of premium hemp products, specializing in federally legal, exotic indoor THCa flower and extracts. Committed to quality, innovation and sustainability, the company has positioned itself as a trusted name in the rapidly growing hemp and cannabis industry for over 7 years. For more information, visit BostonHempInc .

About HempWire

HempWire

(“HW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on hemp-related news, information, and the latest developments in the hemp sector.

HempWire

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, HW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, HW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. HW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from HempWire, text“HempWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

HempWire

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is powered by

IBN