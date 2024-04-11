Miningnewsbreaks Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) Closes On $65.2M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE American: REPX) , a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural-gas company, has released the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. The offering is comprised of 2,100,000 shares of common stock at $27 per share; the offering includes 700,000 shares offered by the company and 1,400,000 shares being offered by REPX stockholders. In addition, Riley Permian granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 315,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, minus underwriting discounts and commissions. The option was fully exercised. According to the announcement, gross proceeds from the offering, which closed on April 8, 2024, totaled an estimated $65.2 million. ROTH MKM acted as active joint book-running manager for the offering.
About Riley Exploration Permian Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural-gas liquids. To learn more about the company, visit .
