IPL 2024: LSG V DC Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday.

The host, LSG are sitting third in the points table, winning three games on the trot after losing the opener, while DC are rooted at the bottom of the table after managing just a solitary win in five matches this season.

The two teams met three times in the past two seasons with LSG maintaining an unbeaten record against DC.

LSG v DC head-to-head 3:

Lucknow Super Giants- 3

Delhi Capitals- 0

LSG v DC match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

LSG v DC match venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live broadcast of LSG v DC match on television in India: LSG v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of LSG v DC will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen