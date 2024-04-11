PM Modi Says 'This Decade Belongs To Uttarakhand', Outlines Plans For 5G, Tourism

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the developmental and infrastructural work his party has done in Uttarakhand in areas like tourism, employment, etc. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the prime minister talked at lengths about what the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by him has done for the hilly state. PM Modi harped on 'increased' tourism, especially for Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand to reiterate developmental work being done in the state Modi also mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA has imparted special focus on the youth of Uttarakhand in order to generate employment.“Special focus is being laid on horticulture of apple, kiwi and high-altitude fruits and construction of polyhouses”, PM Modi told Hindustan Times.

Here are 10 things mentioned by PM Modi for Uttarakhand-In a seemingly ecstatic way, PM Modi talked about the 'increased' tourism in Uttarakhand.

-The Parvatmal Yojana and the Char Dham Project will expand tourism in Uttarakhand in an unprecedented manner in the time to come, PM Modi asserted-PM Modi informed that Uttarakhand has an improvement in roads, railways, ropeways and airways.

Notably, environmentalists have attributed increased infrastructural work in Uttarakhand for the instability of existence in the hilly state. Joshimath was one example, wherein houses noted big cracks, leading to an en masse exodus.-PM Modi also informed that the BJP government has approved the plan to build IT labs and hostels in 20 colleges of Uttarakhand. An entrepreneurship programme is being run in the colleges in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India-PM Modi also said that in Uttarakhand the BJP government made access to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Manas Khand easier. PM Modi claimed that this increased religious tourism in the state-Citing the 2013 natural disaster in Kedarnath, PM Modi claimed that his government had made sure devotees could still reach the place. Citing unsourced data, PM Modi said,“If I include the devotees of the entire Char Dham Yatra, this number will exceed 55 lakh.”-\"Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri will be connected by an about 900km-long highway soon\", PM Modi said-PM Modi talking about his Uttarakhand project informed that an approval has been given to install 4G mobile towers in Uttarakhand.“BSNL is installing about 500 new 4G towers, and more than 60 towers are being upgraded”, PM Modi said.-\"5G service is also available in many areas of Uttarakhand. Today, all four Dhams of Uttarakhand have 5G connectivity. With 5G connectivity in Gangotri, the milestone of 5G connectivity in 2 lakh sites across India was achieved.\" PM Modi hailed-\"Uttarakhand has today emerged as the favourite destination for workcation and staycation for the youth of the country\", the prime minister added.

