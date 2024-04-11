FIR Registered Against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Subordinate After Uttarakhand NGO Alleges 'Scam'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Following the orders of a court in Uttarakhand's Almora town, an FIR has been registered against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar on March 2, the court acknowledged a complaint filed by the NGO, Pleasant Valley Foundation, against the officials, and the court directed the revenue police to register a case against the accused officials and conduct an investigation further reported that Pleasant Valley Foundation alleged that the officials sent four people to a school run by the NGO in Dadakada village on February 14. The four men vandalised the office chamber of the NGO's joint secretary and took away files, records, documents and pen drives which contained evidence of their involvement in scams Read: 'Amplified false narrative on social media': Delhi Police on Umar Khalid“They allegedly threatened to frame the NGO's officials if complaints of corruption filed by it against them with the Vigilance department and other forums were not immediately withdrawn,” the complainant said.“They even tried to force the complainant to sign typewritten documents, which they had brought with them,” he said he resisted, the assailants even took away ₹63,000 in cash kept in a drawer, the complainant said Read: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from post, quits AAP months after ED raidsThe revenue police sub-inspector of Govindpur registered the case against the officials based on directives from Almora's Chief Judicial Magistrate, as stated by Almora's District Magistrate Vinit Tomar, the FIR has been filed against them under sections 392 (pertaining to robbery), 447 (involving criminal trespass), 120b (related to criminal conspiracy), 504 (addressing intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), and 506 (involving criminal intimidation) of the IPC, along with provisions of the SC/ST Act.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN11042024007365015876ID1108086323