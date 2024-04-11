BOK Keeps Rate On Hold, Opting For Steady Stance After Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate on hold in a decision underscoring its aim to rein in inflationary pressure in a steady manner after an election setback for the ruling party. South Korea's central bank Friday kept its seven-day repurchase rate at 3.5%, a level it characterizes as restrictive, marking the 10th consecutive decision to hold since it last hiked in early 2023. All 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast policy would stay unchanged. The decision shows the board remains worried about inflation, which outstripped expectations in March and stayed above the bank's 2% target. Rising costs of living were high on the minds of voters when they cast their ballots in Wednesday's parliamentary election, which resulted in a major defeat for President Yoon Suk Yeol's ruling party. Household debt is another concern keeping policymakers cautious about suggesting a policy pivot may be on its way. On the plus side, continuing growth in exports indicates external demand remains strong enough keep the trade-reliant economy humming this year without the need for monetary stimulus.“There's a risk of household debt increases picking up around mortgages with real estate sales rising after the election,” KB Securities analyst Lim Jae-kyun said in a report before the decision, citing a history of such patterns. BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong will disclose whether there were any dissenters to the latest decision at a press conference starting shortly after 11 a.m. in Seoul. Markets will also be interested in the latest assessments pertaining to a peak for rates. More stories like this are available on bloomberg ©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

