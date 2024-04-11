IPL 2024: Ishan, SKY Fire MI To 7-Wicket Win Over RCB; Kohli Hugs Hardik, Siraj Bows To Bumrah (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan stole the show with their explosive batting display following Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional five-wicket haul, propelling Mumbai Indians to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kishan's aggressive innings saw him smashing 69 runs off just 34 balls, including seven fours and five sixes, while Suryakumar showcased his brilliance with a quickfire 52 off 19 balls, embellished with four sixes and five fours. Mumbai Indians chased down RCB's target of 197 runs in just 15.3 overs, leaving the opposition struggling.

Despite Faf du Plessis's resilient 61, Rajat Patidar's fifty, and Dinesh Karthik's explosive 53 not out off 23 balls, RCB's total fell short in the face of Mumbai's dominant performance.

Kishan wasted no time in asserting his dominance on the placid pitch, unleashing a ferocious assault on Mohammed Siraj. In a blistering display of power hitting, he plundered 23 runs off Siraj's second over, smashing three sixes and a boundary with sheer audacity.

The momentum only intensified when RCB turned to Glenn Maxwell in the sixth over. Kishan showed no mercy, dispatching Maxwell for two boundaries and another six, catapulting himself to a scintillating fifty off a mere 23 deliveries, marking his first half-century of the season in style.

Partnering with Rohit Sharma, Kishan continued to wreak havoc on the opposition's bowling attack. Their explosive partnership yielded a crucial 101 runs off just 53 balls for the opening wicket, laying a formidable foundation for Mumbai Indians' pursuit of victory.

While Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav stole the spotlight with their explosive batting, Rohit Sharma played a supportive role, contributing a brisk 38 runs off 24 balls, adorned with three fours and three sixes. Although he played second fiddle to his partners, Rohit showcased glimpses of his brilliance with some remarkable shots.

However, Rohit's innings was cut short by a sensational one-handed diving catch at short fine leg by Reece Topley off the bowling of debutant Will Jacks, bringing an end to his promising knock.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who received a lifeline when Glenn Maxwell dropped him at backward point on 15, capitalized on the opportunity. He took the attack to Akash Deep in the 11th over, plundering 24 runs with three sixes and a boundary.

Despite playing only his second game since returning from injury, Suryakumar found himself in a favorable position, as the wayward RCB bowlers offered him plenty of scoring opportunities. The world's top-ranked T20 batter didn't disappoint, crafting a scintillating fifty off just 17 balls, showcasing his class and skill.

In a match where partisan crowds passionately supported both Indian cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, there were moments of mixed reactions towards Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya. Intermittent booing greeted Pandya as he stepped onto the field, but amidst the mixed reception, a section of the crowd started chanting "Hardik... Hardik." Virat Kohli swiftly joined in, urging the fans to cheer for the talented Indian all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya responded to the crowd's mixed reception in the best way possible-by letting his bat do the talking. Despite the initial jeers, Pandya silenced the detractors by unleashing three towering sixes in his brief, yet impactful, innings of 21 runs off just six balls.

In a remarkable display of skill, Jasprit Bumrah earlier showcased his mastery with the ball, clinching a five-wicket haul, while Dinesh Karthik's late fireworks propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru towards the 200-run mark.

Amidst a struggle for consistency from his fellow pacers, Bumrah stood out with his precision and ability to vary his deliveries effectively. Employing a lethal combination of fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers, he struck early by dismissing the in-form Virat Kohli for just 3 runs, adding to Kohli's woes at this venue in the IPL.

Despite Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar's resurgence with impressive half-centuries, forming a vital partnership of 82 runs for the third wicket, Bumrah's relentless spell after the halfway mark proved pivotal. With his exceptional bowling, Bumrah seemed to have shattered RCB's resistance, asserting his dominance once again on the cricketing stage.

Dinesh Karthik showcased his aggressive intent against Akash Madhwal, exploiting the bowler's offerings to amass 38 runs from just two overs, featuring a striking combination of five fours and four sixes.

Rajat Patidar initially seemed cautious but gradually gained momentum, eventually reaching his maiden fifty of the season. His innings of 50 runs from 26 balls comprised three boundaries and four maximums, indicating his growing confidence at the crease. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis crafted a composed knock of 61 runs from 40 deliveries, embellished with four fours and three sixes, showcasing his class and experience in the middle.