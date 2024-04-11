CBI Creates Email ID For Sandeshkhali Residents To Lodge Complaints

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following an order from the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has established a specialized email address for residents of Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal to lodge complaints pertaining to crimes against women and instances of land encroachment.

The email ID provided by the CBI is "...".



The High Court had issued an order directing the central agency to investigate all allegations made by residents of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal since February. This order, issued by the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, came amidst a hearing on various offences ranging from land encroachment to molestation and rape. The court stated that it would oversee the entire investigation process and set May 2 as the next hearing date.

In response to concerns about the protection of victims and witnesses, the court instructed the CBI to collaborate with the state police to ensure their safety. The order has stirred political controversy, especially in light of the upcoming general elections in West Bengal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the court's decision as historic, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had concealed atrocities faced by Sandeshkhali residents. Meanwhile, the TMC criticized the move, with some members suggesting political motives behind it.

The alleged offences, involving former TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali, have become a significant electoral issue in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have cited these allegations to criticize the TMC's governance, particularly concerning women's safety. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, has defended her government's actions and accused the BJP of engaging in vendetta politics.

The primary accused, suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, along with two TMC-run zilla parishad members, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra, have been arrested by the state police and suspended from the TMC.

The events in Sandeshkhali have garnered national attention, with several commissions visiting the area and documenting serious allegations against Sheikh and his associates.

