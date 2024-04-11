The Latino Community Foundation Announces Get-Out-The-Vote Investments In California, Arizona, And Nevada Ahead Of 2024 General Election

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The nation's largest Latino-serving foundation focused on investing in Latino youth and families awards grants to 19 Latino-led nonprofits across California, Arizona, and Nevada.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2024Elections –On the eve of the certification of California's 2024 primary election results, the Latino Community Foundation (LCF) announced today $800,000 in grants to 19 Latino-led organizations in California, Arizona, and Nevada to target early Latino voter engagement ahead of the general election. For the first time in the organization's history, LCF will invest in nonprofits outside of California that are mobilizing voters in key regions where Latinos can have national impact. To date, LCF has invested $1.4 million into grassroots nonprofits that are mobilizing voters.

Latinos represent 19 percent of the United States' population and account for 36.2 million eligible voters nationwide. California is home to 8.5 million eligible Latino voters, representing over 30 percent of the electorate.“America's destiny and the destiny of Latinos are intertwined like never before,” said Julián Castro, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation.“Through our grantmaking, the Latino Community Foundation intends on harnessing that power to strengthen and preserve our democracy in this upcoming election and beyond.”

California is home to five competitive congressional seats in this upcoming election. In each of those congressional districts Latinos make up more than 40 percent of voters. LCF is prioritizing organizations in key regions, like the Central Valley, where turnout can have a national impact.“Kings County has historically had one of the lowest voter turnouts in the state. Thanks to the support from the Latino Community Foundation, we can now expand our team and enhance our outreach efforts,” said Ruth Lopez, Director, Valley Voices .“This investment will enable us to bolster engagement in areas with similarly low voter turnout rates, like the unincorporated areas that border Fresno and Tulare counties.”

Arizona and Nevada will be pivotal in the presidential election, and Latino voters will play a big role in each state. According to the Pew Hispanic Research Center , approximately 1 in 4 voters in each state are Latino.“The Arizona Center for Empowerment is thrilled to accept the Latino Community Foundation Get-out-the-vote grant,” said Alejandra Gomez, Executive Director, Arizona Center For Empowerment .“This incredible support signifies a powerful commitment to empowering our work to mobilize Arizona Latinos to the polls in 2024. Secretary Castro's dedication to amplifying grassroots organizations like ours is an inspiration to us all! This grant marks a significant investment in our work and also recognizes the vital role our community plays in shaping our democracy.”

As LCF seeks to promote and protect democracy, it is meeting this critical moment by bolstering the participation of Latino voters in November's elections.“In the heart of our democracy, every voice carries the weight of our collective future, especially that of the vibrant Latine Community, whose influence is essential in defending our freedoms,” said Blanca Macias, Deputy Director, Make the Road Nevada .“This grant is not merely financial support; it's a testament to our shared commitment to a brighter, more inclusive, better future. Make the Road Nevada is profoundly grateful for the Latino Community Foundation's belief in our mission. Together, we pledge to tirelessly work towards a future where every Latine individual and community can flourish without bounds. With this support, we move closer to a Nevada where equity, respect, and opportunity aren't just ideals but realities for all our gente.”

These new investments are part of the Democracy Fund's All by April movement, which calls on the philanthropic sector to distribute election-related investments by the end of April in order to help ensure voters are informed, participation is diverse, and that the American people can be confident in the integrity of our election system. All by April is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) philanthropic campaign working to ensure that U.S. elections are free, fair, and representative.

Today, LCF will ramp up investments to the following organizations who are organizing and mobilizing Latino voters in key areas:

Arizona



Arizona Center For Empowerment

Bay Area



The Unity Council

Central Valley



Dolores Huerta Foundation

Valley Voices

Community Water Center

Poder Latinx Collective Fund

LOUD 4 Tomorrow

Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network

Mi Familia Vota Education Fund

Radio Bilingue

Inland Empire



TODEC Legal Center

Nevada



Make the Road Nevada

North Bay



North Bay Organizing Project

Orange County



Orange County Communities Organized for Responsible Development (OCCORD)

CHISPA Education Fund

Statewide



Brown Issues

Building Skills Partnership

Hispanas Organized for Political Equality ® (HOPE)

Nationwide



Ai and You Org (AIandYou)

