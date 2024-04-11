(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dynamic program and initial speaker line-up announced for the highly anticipated four-day event centering around the theme“Shaping a Shared Future”





The Milken Institute today announced its program agenda and initial list of distinguished speakers for its 2024 Global Conference , taking place from May 5 – 8 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA. Centered around the uniting theme of"Shaping a Shared Future," the four-day event will convene influential leaders from around the world to discuss, explore and catalyze ideas to guide solutions to many of today's global issues.

With more than 150 conversations and panel discussions, speakers will share their insights and leadership perspectives on wide-ranging, but interconnected global topics, such as disruptive technology, geoeconomics, climate change, biomedical innovation, artificial intelligence, corporate philanthropy, healthcare policy, impact investing, and so much more.

In a video message to conference attendees, Milken Institute CEO Richard Ditizio , emphasized the significance of this year's Global Conference, saying,“In a world that at times feels fractured, our theme for this year's conference is a reminder that despite the challenges we face, we are united in our aspirations for a better tomorrow. If we view these issues as problems needing to be solved, we can together move the innovative ideas and financial capital required to craft solutions. The Global Conference brings people together to do just that.”

The speaker lineup currently includes more than 800 leaders in government, entertainment, philanthropy, and the investment community, and has been carefully selected to ensure that thoughtful, unique perspectives and expertise are represented, helping to produce a diverse range of insights and discussions expected to captivate and inspire participants.

A partial list of announced speakers and panelists (listed alphabetically), includes: David Beckham , Partner and Shareholder, Authentic Brands Group; Co-Owner, Inter Miami CF; Global Brand Ambassador; Philanthropist; Biotech Entrepreneur; Rostin Behnam , Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Greg Brown , Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions Inc.; Thasunda Brown Duckett , President and CEO, TIAA; Jason Buechel , CEO, Whole Foods Market; Mandy Cohen , Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Pablo Di Si , CEO at Volkswagen Group of America; Iván Duque Márquez , 33rd President, Republic of Colombia; Jane Fraser , CEO of Citigroup; Kristalina Georgieva , Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Ali Ghodsi , Co-Founder and CEO, Databricks; Ken Griffin , Founder and CEO, Citadel; Valerie Jarrett , CEO, Obama Foundation; Arvind Krishna , Chairman and CEO, IBM; Cindy McCain , Executive Director, World Food Programme; John Podesta , Senior Adviser to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, The White House; Bill Ready , CEO, Pinterest; Alex Rodriguez , Founder and CEO, A-Rod Corp; Kenneth Rogoff , Professor, Economics, at Harvard University; Kevin Rudd , Ambassador of Australia to the US; 26th Prime Minister of Australia; Clara Shih , CEO, Salesforce AI; Jessica Sibley , CEO, TIME; Raj Subramaniam , CEO FedEx; Emma Walmsley , CEO, GSK; John Williams , President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Michael Wirth , Chairman and CEO, Chevron; Darren Woods , Chairman and CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation; David Zaslav , President and CEO, Warner Brothers Discovery; Ernesto Zedillo , 61st President of Mexico.

During the Global Conference, the Milken Institute will highlight some of its impactful programmatic work and global partnerships in health, finance, and philanthropy with noteworthy events. This includes the announcement of the $1 million grand prize winners of the Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy , a partnership with the Motsepe Foundation to incentivize entrepreneurs around the globe to expand access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable off-grid electricity across Africa; the launch of a new clinical trial initiative to address emerging issues and innovative solutions to increase diversity and inclusion in all stages of clinical trials; and a ceremony announcing the expansion of its inclusive capitalism initiative and recognition of recent graduates of its Historically Black Colleges and Universities Strategic Initiative and Fellowship Program .

The Global Conference will conclude with a closing ceremony concert for attendees featuring legendary Grammy award-winning artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Fogerty . Grammy-nominated, singer/songwriter, Aloe Blacc , will also perform during the Conference.

The full conference agenda and speaker lineup are available at: . For updates on the event, follow Milken Institute on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook using #MIGlobal.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what's pressing now and what's coming next. For more information, visit

