Cirque Du Soleil Joyà Unveils A New Act At Vidanta Riviera Maya

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new, must-see flying pole act is unveiled in celebration of its 10th season

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the first resident show in Mexico and Latin America at Vidanta Riviera Maya, has announced the unveiling of an extraordinary enhancement to its already renowned performance. The unveiling of the new flying pole act, coincides with the show's upcoming 10-year anniversary this November, this dynamic and acrobatic spectacle promises to elevate the JOYÀ experience to new heights.



The new act is a breathtaking continuation of Joyà's quest for the meaning of life and a display of artistic skill that will dazzle audiences with its thrilling energy and aerial artistry. This exhilarating addition reaffirms Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ's commitment to delivering unforgettable moments of excitement to its guests. Performed by artist Emmanuel García, a flying pole specialist with more than 14 years of experience dazzling international audiences, his character will assist Joyà in overcoming obstacles throughout her journey.

For the last year, the creative and artistic teams from Cirque du Soleil have worked meticulously on this new tableau, ensuring that every aspect from costumes to lighting, choreography and music, come together seamlessly to transport audiences into this energizing experience.

"We are very excited for guests to embark on this next adventure at JOYÀ. As the first resident Cirque du Soleil show in Latin America, it is a source of pride for us to continue to innovate and introduce a new acrobatic aerial act that is unique to our brand,” said Annie St-Pierre, Cirque du Soleil Artistic Director.“The scene is dynamic and immersive, making it a thrilling addition to our program, captivating the audience from start to finish."

Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ performances take place Tuesdays through Saturdays, and reservations can be made online: Cirquedusoleil/joya .

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.

About Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is the most important comprehensive developer of tourism services in Mexico and Latin America, specializing in building and operating luxury vacation destinations, luxury resort hotel brands, real estate, golf courses, luxury beach clubs, theme parks, innovative experiences, and spectacular entertainment centers in Mexico.

The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality in the most coveted beaches of Mexico. Their portfolio of brands and experiences include luxurious and award-winning resorts; Jungala Aqua Experience, a luxury-filled aquatic oasis; and SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first-ever gondola at a beach resort. In addition, Vidanta is redesigning the future of entertainment to bring to life a new universe filled with immersive adventures to life in Nuevo Vallarta. This universe will span three different luxury theme parks and a luxury shopping village: the first of its theme parks, BON Beauty of Nature Luxury Theme Park.

Grupo Vidanta also continues to pioneer innovative partnerships, including original collaborations such as JOYÀ, the only Cirque du Soleil theatrical and culinary experience in the world. Also has an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop golf courses within Vidanta's different destinations. The company is proud to host since 2022 the PGA TOUR Mexico Open at Vidanta, which is located at the award-winning Vidanta Vallarta Course.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxurious vacation homes and is responsible for developing the first privately built airport in Mexico, Mar de Cortés International Airport.

Listed by Forbes, Expansión, and Great Place to Work as a top employer in Mexico, Grupo Vidanta maintains a solid commitment to its employees and the community through its continuous social and environmental initiatives, as recognized by global authorities including EarthCheck, and through its non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

For more information, visit

Visit GrupoVidanta

