Court Has Recovered Assets Of Former Minister Tabachnyk In Favor Of State

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to impose sanctions on former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk and recovered his assets to the state.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of April 10, 2024, satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Dmytro Tabachnyk ... on the application of sanctions provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions," the statement said.

It is noted that the HACC has recovered assets belonging to Tabachnyk to the state. In particular, it is about a 1⁄2 share of an apartment, 5 land plots, a residential building and monetary assets.

The Ministry of Justice reminded that former Minister Tabachny is now in the temporarily occupied territory, where he "actively participates in the logistical support of the creation and functioning of the occupation administrations" and expresses support for the propaganda rhetoric of the aggressor country.

As reported, on March 22, 2024, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose a sanction on former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk.