Addressing Major Labour Market Challenges In The World Of Work: What Are The Implications For Promoting Employment?

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – In the world of work, a torrent of change has triggered multiple job crises raising the magnitude and complexity of employment challenges to unprecedented levels.

Labour markets are reeling from disruptive mega-trends that weren't on our radar just a decade ago, ranging from challenges we already know such as gender disparities, informality and youth unemployment, to new and emerging issues, like climate change, increasing digitalization and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

We need new, updated national employment policies to address these challenges. But what can we learn from the past and adapt for the future?

In this podcast , we interview ILO employment policy expert Sher Verick to find out.

