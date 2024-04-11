IDC Completes Oil Well At Bai Hassan Field

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of oil well 199 at the Bai Hassan oil field , west of Kirkuk.
Drilling reached a depth of 1,810 meters, using the1,000-horsepower IDC 222 drilling rig.
The work was done on behalf of the North Oil Company (NOC) .
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
