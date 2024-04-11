Iraq Announces Direct Flights To China

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Ministry of Transport has announced that Iraqi Airways will re-start direct flights between Iraq and China in May.
The inaugural direct flight will take off on May 4th from Baghdad International Airport, making a stop at Basra International Airport, before proceeding to Beijing Daxing International Airport.
This marks the resumption of operations after several years of suspension.
The scheduled flights, using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, will operate twice weekly, departing from Iraq on Saturdays and Tuesdays, and returning from Beijing on Sundays and Wednesdays.
(Source: Ministry of Transport)
