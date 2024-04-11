Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has commended the Kuwait Air Force overhaul and modernization process, especially after the delivery of Eurofighter Typhoons and Caracal Helicopters.

KUWAIT - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah stressed seriousness to achieve integration between the corporation and its subsidiaries, mainly the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).

RAMALLAH - Eight Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in an occupation bombardment of the eastern part of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

TOKYO - China said it supports full UN membership for Palestine, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.



MADRID - Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, affirmed that recognizing the state of Palestine is the way towards peace in the Middle East.

VIENNA - IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that direct attacks against Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant marked a "major escalation" of the nuclear safety and security dangers in Ukraine. (end)

