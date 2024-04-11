FBI Warns Of Coordinated ISIS Attack On US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 11 (KUNA) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raised alarm Thursday about a looming Islamic Group coordinated attack inside the United States.

"Now increasingly concerning is the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia concert hall a couple weeks ago," Director Christopher Wray told the Congress today, using an acronym for the Islamic State's Afghan affiliate.

The FBI warning signals a shift in the US thinking about the possible reach of ISIS and its affiliates to the US land.

After the attack on Russia, the Department of Homeland Security said it had no specific or credible intelligence to suggest ISIS had the ability to threaten the United States.

The ISIS-Khorsan, an Afghan affiliate of the terror global terror group, claimed responsibility for the March 22 attack on the Crocus City concert hall outside Moscow which killed 145 people. (end)

