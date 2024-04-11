Parliament In Ukraine Adopts Law Allowing For Army Mobilization

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra)-- Just one day after a provision permitting long-serving soldiers to return home from the front was removed, Ukrainian lawmakers approved an army mobilization measure today to increase troop numbers.Although the rule is intended to make army recruitment easier, it has sparked some fury in a country worn down by fighting Moscow's forces for more than two years.Because Kyiv lacks enough soldiers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decreased the mobilization age from 27 to 25 earlier this month.