Russian Reconnaissance Drones Destroyed Over Kharkiv And Zaporizhzhia Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the East Air Command destroyed two enemy Supercam reconnaissance drones in the skies over Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Ukrinform, the command reported this on Facebook .

"Units of the East Air Command destroyed 2 Supercam UAVs in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions," the statement reads.

Ukrainian military's effective use ofcannot compensate for lack of ammunition - ISW

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 10, border guards shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone flying deep into Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

The photo is illustrative