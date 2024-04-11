Russian Reconnaissance Drones Destroyed Over Kharkiv And Zaporizhzhia Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the East Air Command destroyed two enemy Supercam reconnaissance drones in the skies over Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.
According to Ukrinform, the command reported this on Facebook .
"Units of the East Air Command destroyed 2 Supercam UAVs in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions," the statement reads. Read also:
Ukrainian military's effective use of drones
cannot compensate for lack of ammunition - ISW
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 10, border guards shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone flying deep into Ukraine in Kharkiv region.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN11042024000193011044ID1108086009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.