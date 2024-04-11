               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Reconnaissance Drones Destroyed Over Kharkiv And Zaporizhzhia Regions


4/11/2024 7:14:55 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the East Air Command destroyed two enemy Supercam reconnaissance drones in the skies over Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Ukrinform, the command reported this on Facebook .

"Units of the East Air Command destroyed 2 Supercam UAVs in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions," the statement reads.

Read also: Ukrainian military's effective use of drones cannot compensate for lack of ammunition - ISW

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 10, border guards shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone flying deep into Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

The photo is illustrative

