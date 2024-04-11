In Two Months, 38 Children Have Been Returned To Ukraine - Lubinets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past two months, Ukraine has managed to return 38 children home with the assistance of international partners.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"Today, the second meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children was held at the Child Rights Protection Center. Two months have passed since our last meeting. During this time we managed to return home 38 more little Ukrainians. The country that contributed most to this is Qatar," said Lubinets.

He emphasized that the algorithm for returning children to Ukraine has been worked out, but it lacks scale in solving this problem.

"On our part, the algorithm for returning children has been worked out. However, this process lacks scale. We need to return tens of thousands of children and integrate them into a happy childhood at home. And this task is common to all members of the International Coalition. Therefore, in the format of a presentation, we told the participants of the event how countries can help us implement projects that will assist in the return, verification, rehabilitation, prevention of possible deportation in the future, and more," Lubinets said.

He also reminded that today 35 states are united around this goal, and there is a willingness of other countries to join this process.

"Latvia, Estonia, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Austria, and others expressed their support and readiness to help during the second meeting," the ombudsman said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 9, the Ombudsman's Office and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram