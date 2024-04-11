Borrell: Words Alone Will Not Stop Putin. We Must Deliver More Military Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that European countries should provide Ukraine with more military support, including air defense systems.

According to Ukrinform, Borrell wrote about this on the social network .

The EU's chief diplomat reminded that on the night of April 11, Russia again inflicted barbaric attacks on the Ukrainian population and critical infrastructure.

"Words alone will not stop Putin . We must deliver more military support. Today, I wrote to EU Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council on 22 April," Borrell wrote.

The diplomat added that European partners should accelerate and expand military support for Ukraine, as well as provide Ukraine with air defense systems to intercept Russian missiles, protect cities and critical infrastructure.

"UA needs surface-to-air missile batteries. We are doing a lot. €31 billion to military assistance to Ukraine and we are supporting our defence industry to ramp up missile and ammunition production in Europe. We will do more," he said.

Borrell emphasized that EU countries should also strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry. According to him, the Ukraine Assistance Fund will play an important role in the procurement, production and delivery of ammunition. He also suggested that the Ukrainian government co-organize the Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum in May.

If EU does not support Ukraine now, future generations will pay for it -

"I expect bold decisions at the joint meeting of the EU Foreign and Defense Ministers on April 22 with Dmytro Kuleba and Rustem Umerov. The EU will support Ukraine with whatever it takes," the diplomat summarized.

As a reminder, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU High Representative Josep Borrell discussed EU efforts to accelerate military support for Ukraine , including the supply of air defense systems and ammunition, during a phone call on Wednesday.