Ukrainians In Lisbon Stage Protest At Presentation Of Pro-Russian Book About War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian community in Lisbon held a protest during the presentation of the pro-Russian book "A Guerra a Leste" ("War in the East") by the communist journalist Bruno Amaral de Carvalho at the Buchholz bookstore.

Pavlo Sadokha, head of the Union of Ukrainians in Portugal, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the activists protested under the slogans "Comunismo nuca mais!", "Communism - never again!" and "Communism is equal to fascism!"

"Local radical communists with Moscow nits living in Portugal gathered at the presentation. They behaved very aggressively, imitating the shooting of Ukrainians when we sang the national anthem of Ukraine," Sadokha wrote, adding that there is nothing new in such behavior, because , these are aggressors who want to destroy the world.

The Union of Ukrainians in Portugal in March expressed indignation at the publication of the book "A Guerra a Leste" ("War in the East"), which promotes pro-Kremlin narratives about Russia's war against Ukraine, and demanded an end to its sale in networks where children of Ukrainian refugees buy textbooks.

An appeal to the Portuguese National Commission for the Promotion of the Rights and the Protection of Children and Young People stated that the author of the book, Bruno Amaral de Carvalho, is known for his reports from parts of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

In them, he justifies the crimes of the Russians against the Ukrainians and gives false evidence of Russian propaganda, in particular, regarding a Russian air strike on the Mariupol Drama Theater, which killed hundreds of women and children.

Photo credit: Roman Stelmakh / Facebook