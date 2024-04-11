Economy Ministry, IOM Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Economy Ministry and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), which is part of the United Nations System, have signed a cooperation agreement.

The relevant document was signed in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and IOM Director General Amy Pope on April 10, 2024, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the ministry's press service .

“We are grateful to the International Organisation for Migration and IOM Ukraine, which have been providing very substantial and important assistance to Ukrainians forced to flee their homes since the first days of the large-scale Russian invasion. This is an extremely urgent and sensitive issue for us. [...] Our key tasks are to ensure the conditions and proper quality of life for IDPs and to create conditions for people to return to their homes – both those who have changed their region of residence in Ukraine and those who have moved abroad,” Svyrydenko noted.

The document provides for cooperation in such areas as the exchange of information and implementation of joint events, projects, initiatives, etc; improvement of policies and legislation in the area of economic adaptation and restoration of micro and small businesses displaced or disrupted by the war.

The agreement also focuses on cooperation in creating favorable conditions and dissemination of relevant information to bring home those Ukrainians that are currently abroad.

Among other things, the document also relates to coordination with the Ukrainian diaspora to support investment and trade, etc.

A reminder that, as estimated by Eurostat, a total of 4.2 million Ukrainians are staying in EU countries at the moment.

According to Centre for Economic Strategy Executive Director Hlib Vyshlinsky, the share of migrants planning to return to Ukraine is gradually decreasing. By comparison, 50% of Ukrainian refugees showed such willingness one and a half years ago, and only 26% now.

Photo: Pixabay