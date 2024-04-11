               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Putin To Hold A Meeting Of The Security Council


4/11/2024 7:14:48 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of theSecurity Council today.

Azernews reports that Dmitry Peskov, secretary of the pressservice of the Kremlin, said this.

He did not say what issues will be discussed at the meeting.

