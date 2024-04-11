Cyber Threats To State Institutions Of Azerbaijan Decreases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



During the months of January to March of this year, the StateSpecial Communication and Information Security Service (SSCISS) ofAzerbaijan identified 252 indicators of compromise (IOCs) targetinggovernment agencies, Azernews reports.

According to calculations based on SSCISS data, this representsa 21% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Of the cyber threats detected, 143 were blocked through internalinvestigations, while 109 were identified through the investigationof incidents involving government agencies.

Throughout the reporting period, 259,925 malicious connectionson the "AzStateNet" network were blocked, with 1,230,900 beingblocked through the central antivirus system installed on end-userdevices, and 56,792 being blocked through the "Sandbox" protectionsystem for electronic documents.