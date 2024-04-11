Community Appeals To US Government Regarding Ambassador Kristina Kvien's Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Ambassador of the United States of America to Armenia KristinaKvien raised the issue of the safe return of Armenians who leftAzerbaijan, noting that this matter remains open," the WesternAzerbaijan Community said in a statement.

"The U.S. ambassador, who is mentioning the right of return,should first share her opinion on the situation in this area in thecountry where she is accredited. How come ambassador Kvien nevermentioned anything about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis fromArmenia, the destruction of their cultural heritage, and the factthat Armenia does not ensure their right of return?

We once again call on the US government to end ethnic andreligious discrimination against Azerbaijanis expelled fromArmenia, and support their peaceful, safe and dignified return totheir homeland," the Community added.