Defense Minister Hails Kuwait Air Force Modernization Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has commended the Kuwait Air Force overhaul and modernization process, especially after the delivery of Eurofighter Typhoons and Caracal Helicopters.

The Defense Minister made this remark during an inspection tour to a number of the Kuwait Air Force and army bases on Thursday.

The new aircraft will bring about a significant transformation in the Air Force capabilities with their state-of-the-art technologies and features, he affirmed.

"It will also help strengthen and raise the level of the armed forces preparedness," he said.

During the tour, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf conveyed the political leadership greetings to the army personnel on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr and the leadership's appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices they are making "for defending and protecting the sanctity of our dear homeland."

He called on the commanders of military sites to work relentlessly to bring the capabilities of army personnel to the desired levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

The Defense Minister listened to briefings from commanders of the military sites about the tasks and duties of their units and the degree of preparedness enjoyed by their members as well as the level of military cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Defense and other military sectors in the country. (end)

