Guam's Missile Defenses Upgrade A Start, But Enough?


4/11/2024 7:09:00 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US is set to upgrade Guam's formidable missile defenses with a new command and control system to coordinate the strategic island's disjointed defenses against various emerging threats amid vulnerabilities in US air and missile defense kill chains.

Newsweek reports that Northrop Grumman's recent successful Integrated Battle Command System test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico showcased its ability to use sensor data effectively to acquire, track, engage and intercept a long-range cruise missile surrogate.

The IBCS ingeniously connects sensors not initially designed to work together into one control system and was approved for production by the US Department of Defense last year. This system creates a network among sensors like radars for any shooter and has integrated weapons such as Patriot missiles, F-35 aircraft, and Giraffe search radars.

The IBCS is poised for deployment in Guam . This strategic move will integrate the island's formidable missile and air defenses, bolstering its resilience against ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons and drone threats.

In August 2023, Asia Times reported on the United States' comprehensive plan to bolster Guam's missile defenses against potential missile attacks from China and North Korea. The plan involves installing a layered missile defense system called Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense (EIAMD), which includes Aegis Ashore, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Typhon and Patriot systems.

The core of EIAMD is expected to be the Aegis Ashore system, but its exact configuration in Guam is yet to be determined, highlighting the ongoing strategic planning.

