(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Colombia's inflation rate has remained well above the central bank's target of 3%, challenging economic stability despite signs of deceleration.



Leonardo Villar, the General Manager of Banco de la República, highlighted this issue during a pension fund event in Cartagena.



He pointed out that Colombia's inflation is the highest among Latin American countries with similar inflation targets.



Villar cautioned that the central bank needs to be prudent with interest rate cuts, especially as some inflation expectations continue to surpass the target.







This caution reflects the central bank's concern over potentially volatile external macroeconomic factors that could necessitate a reversal in the current monetary easing policy.



He emphasized the critical balance between fostering long-term economic growth and keeping inflation within manageable limits.



The central bank board is acutely aware of the significant impact of recent economic adjustments on the country.

Colombia Faces Stubbornly High Inflation Despite Efforts

Villar remains optimistic, however, suggesting that the most challenging phase of economic adjustment might be behind them.



This optimism is partly based on a recent decline in producer prices, which he attributes to the strength of the Colombian peso .



Looking ahead, the pace at which interest rates might be cut will depend heavily on upcoming economic data.



This strategic approach aims to ensure that monetary policy adjustments are data-driven, taking into account both domestic economic conditions and international economic trends.

MENAFN11042024007421016031ID1108085940