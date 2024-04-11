Brazil Feels The Squeeze As U.S. Maintains High Rates

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) As the United States continues to sustain high interest rates, the Brazilian economy faces increasing mounting challenges.



This shift in U.S. monetary policy has reversed the positive trends seen in Brazilian financial assets late last year, leading to a significant outflow of foreign investment.



The Brazilian real has weakened past the R$5 mark, and the forecast for future interest rates has risen sharply.



Amid a complex global economic environment, these changes have intensified focus on Brazil's fiscal vulnerabilitie .



Extended high rates in the U.S. are particularly burdensome for emerging markets like Brazil, where fiscal uncertainties prevail.







This diminishes the currency's value and attracts heightened scrutiny from global investors.



Despite this pressure, Brazil is not immediately heading towards a crisis.



The country still boasts robust external sector metrics , but the margin for economic policy errors has narrowed significantly.



Fiscal discussions have become urgent, requiring precise and cautious policymaking, as highlighted by UBS Global and other Asset Managers.



Throughout 2024, U.S. interest rate policies indicate that rates must remain high to achieve the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target.



Previously expected rate cuts are now postponed , with fewer reductions anticipated later in the year, from June to September.



Higher U.S. rates continue to siphon capital away from riskier markets like Brazil, making investors more selective.



Since July 2023, U.S. rates have ranged between 5.25% and 5.50% annually, in stark contrast to Brazil's lower risk-free returns, which saw the Selic rate drop from 13.75% to 10.75%.



Brazil's public debt is a growing concern, projected to reach 86.5% of GDP by 2030 from 74.3% last year.



This increasing debt burden complicates fiscal management and raises government borrowing costs.



Despite initial optimism for U.S. rate cuts, Brazil's real interest rates have adjusted to about 6%, demanding a cautious approach in a market that now requires higher returns on Brazilian securities.



This fiscal pressure underlines concerns about Brazil's economic stability and the government's ability to manage rising debt without hindering growth.

