(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a strategic move, the Central Bank of Argentina has significantly reduced its benchmark interest rate from 80% to 70%.



Announced on Thursday, this adjustment is the third under President Javier Milei, who has been in office since December.



With a firm commitment to addressing the nation's high inflation rate, which has escalated to over 275% annually, Milei's administration demonstrates a strong belie in their ability to manage the economic turbulence.



The bank's report indicates a "pronounced deceleration" in inflation rates following the initial price corrections made in December 2023.



Despite the persistent statistical distortions affecting monthly data, there is evident progress.







Milei's rigorous fiscal measures have reshaped the economic landscape, effectively reducing the monetary base to curb liquidity and stabilize prices.



Anticipation is high for the upcoming March inflation data, expected to be released this Friday.



Analysts predict a rate of around 12%, while government estimates are slightly more optimistic, forecasting around 10%.

Argentina Slashes Interest Rates in Fight Against Soaring Inflation

This anticipated decrease from December's peak of over 25%, which followed a drastic currency devaluation, marks a substantial easing of inflationary pressures.



However, Milei's policies, while successful in improving investor confidenc and bolstering the financial markets, have also coincided with less favorable outcomes.



There's been an increase in poverty and a recession, as evidenced by declining economic activity, production, and consumption.



These challenges underscore the complexities Milei faces in balancing economic stimulation with inflation control.



This strategic rate cut is part of a broader attempt to recalibrate Argentina's economy amidst profound challenges.



As Milei navigates these challenges, the global community watches to see if his bold measures stabilize the economy or need further adjustments amid fiscal pressures.

MENAFN11042024007421016031ID1108085936