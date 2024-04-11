European Markets Stumble As ECB Holds Interest Rates Steady

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European stock markets experienced a downturn on Thursday, reacting to the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to hold interest rates steady for the fifth consecutive session.





























Investors and analysts eagerly awaited ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference for clues on future monetary policy adjustments.



During the event, Lagarde hinted at the possibility of a rate cut at the June meeting, marking a potential pivot away from the recent cycle of rate hikes.





























The Stoxx 600, a broad gauge of European equities, fell 0.44% to close at 504.34 points.



More notably, Spain's Ibex 35 index extended its losses, dropping 1.16% to 10,649.80 points-its fifth consecutive decline.







Lagarde's remarks indicated that the ECB might not wait for all inflation indicators to hit the 2% target before easing rates.



Suggesting a divergence from the monetary strategies seen in the U.S., where the Federal Reserve has signaled a more cautious approach to rate cuts



Analysts from Capital Economics expect ECB rate cuts in June. They believe economic conditions justify a rate cut despite Lagarde's neutral stance.



Cooling inflation strengthens the case for a rate cut, they argue.



Enel Green Power pledges 2 million euros for Bargi plant accident victims, a recent corporate announcement.



This financial aid aims to address the urgent needs of the affected families. Amid these broader market movements, individual stocks showed mixed results.

European Stock Market Overview

In Milan, Enel's shares edged up by 0.14%, despite the overall index, FTSE MIB, falling by 0.96% to 33,713.94 points.





























In Paris, Société Générale's stock rose by 0.32% following the bank's announcement of a significant asset sale to Groupe BPCE for 1.1 billion euros.



Meanwhile, the CAC 40 index slightly declined by 0.27% to 8,023.74 points.





























Elsewhere, London's FTSE 100 and Frankfurt's DAX saw declines of 0.49% and 0.82%, respectively.









Contrasting the general downtrend, Lisbon's PSI 20 index managed a modest gain of 0.27% to 6,296.44 points.



This showcases the varied responses across different European financial landscapes to the ECB's current monetary policy stance.









